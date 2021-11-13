Did Matt Corral improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Texas A&M?

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels held off a late comeback attempt by the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies to walk away with an 29-19 victory in Oxford on Saturday night.

Rebel quarterback Matt Corral came out victorious with his teammates as his team improved to 8-2 on the season. So did he improve his Heisman Trophy chances? The answer - no.

Corral had a ho-hum night by his standards, completing 24-of-37 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown. With the Heisman race still wide open in mid-November, this would’ve been the perfect spot for him to distinguish himself with an electric performance in prime time and he didn’t deliver that.

Corral entered this weekend’s play at +450 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was listed at +500 at the final whistle, so he slid backwards. We’ll see if he can put up big numbers against Vanderbilt next Saturday.

