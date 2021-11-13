Kansas stuns Texas 57-56 in the Big 12 upset of the decade [VIDEO]

Whether you’re up late at night or you’re reading this early Sunday morning, yes, you’re reading this correctly. The Kansas Jayhawks went into Austin and beat the Texas Longhorns 57-56 in overtime on Saturday in unbelievable fashion.

After a Devin Neal touchdown in OT brought them to within one, first-year head coach Lance Leipold decided to roll the dice by going for two and it paid off. QB Jalon Daniels avoided pressure and found Jared Casey in the end zone for the game-winning score.

KU closed as a 31-point underdog at kickoff per DraftKings Sportsbook.

AS CALLED ON TEXAS LONGHORNS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/eIeq6gwTSd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2021

Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) took the fight right to the Longhorns and it didn’t matter that they were missing usual starting quarterback Jason Bean. Instead, freshman Jalon Daniels delivered a fantastic performance in regulation at DKR Memorial Stadium, completing 21-of-29 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns through the air and ran for 38 yards and a score on the ground. The Jayhawks ended up taking a 35-14 lead into the half.

Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) powered its way back into the contest, plugging away throughout the second half to find themselves trailing 49-42. Kansas had seemingly stuck the dagger in when O.J. Burroughs picked off UT quarterback Casey Thompson in the end zone with 1:10 left in the fourth. However, the Longhorns utilized all three of their timeouts and successfully forced a three-and-out.

With less than a minute left, Thompson gave hope to UT fans again by rainbowing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Cade Brewer to tie the game and send it into overtime. Here’s Longhorn fans rushing back into the stadium.

Smattering of Texas fans running back in! pic.twitter.com/qp9VPdWpmn — Chuck Culpepper (@ChuckCulpepper1) November 14, 2021

The Longhorns got the ball first in OT and got on the board first when Thompson fired an eight-yard TD to Marcus Washington. That, of course, paved the way for the winning sequence for KU. This was the program’s first Big 12 road win in 4,788 days.

That now marks five straight losses for Texas and an absolutely disastrous loss to Kansas. Steve Sarkisian’s first year in Austin has gone off the rails and one would imagine his seat already getting warm after falling to the Jayhawks at home.