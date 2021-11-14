Seahawks WRs D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett struggling in Week 10 vs. Packers

The Seattle Seahawks got star QB Russell Wilson back in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, but his return hasn’t paid off for Seattle’s wide receivers so far. The Seahawks have no points on the board at halftime against the Packers, and that’s directly translating to a down week for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Metcalf has two catches for eight yards on four targets, one of which was the Hail Mary attempt to close out the half. Lockett has one target, and hasn’t made an impact outside of drawing a pass interference penalty.

Both players are on the field consistently and there’s no injury for either one. Coming out of a bye week with Wilson back, this is a shocking performance from Seattle’s offense. The quarterback finished the half 8/13 with 66 yards. It’s been a rough afternoon so far, but the Seahawks only trail 3-0. There’s still an entire half left to start putting up points.