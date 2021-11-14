Best DFS lineup strategy for Chiefs-Raiders on Sunday night

The Kansas City Chiefs come into this Sunday Night Football matchup on a two game winning streak, but those wins didn’t show a true turnaround for their struggling offense. The Raiders, who are half a game ahead of the Chiefs at 5-3, are coming off an awful loss to the Giants, where Derek Carr was off his game. Both teams are looking to get their offenses going in this matchup tonight.

Injuries

Clyde Edwards-Helaire — CEH is close to coming off the injured reserve list, but head coach Andy Reid said it would be a stretch for that to happen for this game. We should be able to count on Darrell Williams leading the way, with Derrick Gore as his backup.

Captain’s Chair

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders — $14,400

Waller returned from his ankle injury to catch 7-of-11 targets for 92 yards in their loss to the Giants. He’s had trouble finding the end zone, but this matchup is a good one. The Chiefs have allowed the fifth-most PPR points to tight ends this season and have allowed six tight end touchdowns over their last six games.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs — $15,000

Much like the Chiefs, the Raiders are poor against tight ends. They’ve allowed the third-most PPR points per game, including five touchdowns over their last five games. Both the Chiefs and Raiders have played wide receivers well this season, giving up work to tight ends instead. I like for both of these stud tight ends to put up good numbers tonight.

Value Plays

DeSean Jackson, WR, Raiders — $4,200

Jackson just signed with the Raiders, but he’s had enough practice time to be able to work as their deep threat. Derek Carr utilized Henry Ruggs well and with his departure, Jackson should get enough work to have good upside for his cheap price on DraftKings.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Raiders — $4,400

Drake has shown well when given a chance, but Josh Jacobs remains the lead back. Jacobs has also had injury trouble that has pushed him to the sidelines a few times this season. The Chiefs run defense is poor and both Jacobs and Drake have a shot at fantasy production, but I’ll take Drake as a good value play.