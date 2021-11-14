SNF picks: Breaking down betting splits for Chiefs vs. Raiders in Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders square off on Sunday Night Football to close out Week 10 Sunday with a key AFC West matchup. The Chiefs are 5-4 and the Raiders are 5-3 and while the Chargers outcome remains to be determined, the division remains tight. A Raiders win puts the Chiefs in a world of hurt, while a Chiefs win tightens up the middle of the division.

Both teams are dealing with a notable injury to a starter in the secondary. Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is questionable with ankle and wrist issues, while Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chiefs are 3-point favorites. 62% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to cover.

Betting the moneyline: The Chiefs are road favorites with moneyline odds at -150. Moneyline odds for the Raiders are at +130. 58% of the handle is on the Raiders and 57% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? The Raiders were flat last week and given everything going on away from the field, one has to wonder if they’re emotionally spent as a team. At the same time, the Chiefs have struggled with consistency. They are on a two-game winning streak with wins over a bad Giants team and a Packers squad that was playing without Aaron Rodgers. They have yet to beat a quality team this season, with a season-opening win over the Browns looking less and less notable as the season has moved on.

The split on the moneyline is the least surprising part of spread and moneyline splits. The spread-betting public seems to think we see a bounce-back effort, but the moneyline bettors are split on it. I think the Chiefs get back on track against a Raiders team that is shaky right now.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 51.5. 51% of the handle and 54% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? With a starting cornerback banged up on both sides, that can only help the over. The Raiders rank 14th in defensive efficiency and the Chiefs rank 28th. Meanwhile, the Chiefs offense ranks 10th in offensive efficiency and the Raiders rank 20th. You might end up white-knuckling the total, but I’m inclined to lean over.

