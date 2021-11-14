Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

A week removed from recording 45 points on the scoreboard against the New York Jets, the Indianapolis Colts have a favorable matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox look to improve on their quiet performances in what should be another pass-heavy affair.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Though Jack Doyle delivered his first touchdown of the 2021-22 season against the Jets, it was his only catch of the night. He and Alie-Cox combined for two catches on three targets for 29 yards.

The tight end duo has been far too streaky to trust in fantasy football lineups, and face the Jaguars coming off a game where no touchdowns were scored by either team. That is highly unlikely to repeat this Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Doyle and Alie-Cox don’t garner much value even against a porous defensive secondary.