Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has had a quiet couple of games after being a heavy part of the offense to start the season. Pollard will try to bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons next week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

In the first six games of the season, Pollard was averaging 10.2 carries and 61 rushing yards per game. However, in the last two games, the 24-year-old running back has only 11 carries for 37 yards and 33 receiving yards.

In Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, Pollard had a season-low 11 yards on four carries, along with one reception for 32 yards and 5.3 fantasy points. It was the second straight week that the 6-foot running back had less than 10 fantasy points.

The Cowboys will now turn the page to the Falcons, who are giving up 123.1 rushing yards per game this season. Atlanta is also allowing 21.0 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though Atlanta has struggled against the run, Ezekiel Elliott is getting the lion’s share of the carries in Dallas. The best bet is to sit Pollard this week against Atlanta.