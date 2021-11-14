Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons tight end duo of Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst were present in the passing game and made minor individual contributions against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday.

Playing against one of the stingiest defenses against tight ends, they both managed just a few receptions as the Falcons escaped the Superdome with a 27-25 victory. They now turn their attention to Sunday, where they’ll have a Week 10 road battle at the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

Pitts had a decent afternoon against the Saints, catching three of seven targets for 62 yards. Hurst ended up catching just two of three targets for 16 yards in the victory.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The rookie Pitts has come back down to earth these last two weeks. He’s still being targeted heavily by Matt Ryan and for that, continue to start him. You can sit Hurst, however, as he’s only good for a few modest receptions a game.