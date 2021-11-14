Olamide Zaccheaus start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has been mostly quiet throughout the regular season but had a strong fantasy performance in the team’s 27-25 victory over the hated New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

The third-year wideout made a significant impact in a crucial victory for the franchise and he’ll look to do the same in Week 10 when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys. Will he be worth starting in your lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus ended up catching three receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s victory on Sunday. He didn’t get a high volume of targets or anything, but he certainly made the most of them as this marked his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While his performance against the Saints was nice, his target rate is still low and not worth inserting into your lineup. Unless you’re banking on his two receptions against the Cowboys being touchdowns, sit him.