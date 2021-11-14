Russell Gage start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has had an uneven season, missing a handful of games due to injury and being held in check for a handful of others.

Gage ended up having a productive outing in the team’s 27-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday. He and the team now turn their attention towards Week 10, where they’ll head up to Jerry World to take on the Dallas Cowboys. What are his fantasy prospects for this battle?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

Gage had a season-high in receptions against the Saints on Sunday, catching seven of eight targets for 64 yards. This was a huge jump from the prior week against the Panthers where he wasn’t targeted at all. With Calvin Ridley out, he’ll stand to get more targets as the Falcons try to rise above .500.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For now, I think it’s worth starting Gage as a Flex option based on the potential number of increased targets he could command.