Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons running back continues to be a difference maker for the team this season and finds a way to leave an imprint on every contest.

The jack-of-all-trades veteran utilized his pass-catching abilities to help the Falcons notch a 27-25 victory at the hated New Orleans Saints on Sunday, continuing his resurgent campaign in Atlanta. He’ll have another opportunity to produce a solid performance for the Dirty Birds and fantasy managers alike in Week 10 as they face the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson was stifled on the ground but had his best receiving game of the season against the Saints, stretching the field by catching six passes for 106 yards in the win. He did this while just appearing in just 56% of offensive snaps, his lowest total since Week 5.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Calvin Ridley still out and Mike Davis underperforming, Patterson will continue to be leaned on to make plays for the offense however he can. That’ll hold especially true against the Cowboys on Sunday. Start him.