Mike Davis start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons Mike Davis entered the season as RB1 for the Dirty Birds but has barely made much of an impact in his first season with the organization.

Like most of his games this season, the veteran barely made a dent in the stat sheet on Sunday as his team took down the rival Saints with a 27-25 victory. Staring down the barrel of a Week 10 matchup at the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, can he turn his fantasy football fortunes around?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis only registered 13 yards off nine carries in the team’s road victory in New Orleans. He nearly lost a fumble as the Falcons was trying to set up the game-winning field goal in the final minute. Through eight games this season, the veteran has only picked up 271 yards on 3.2 yards per rush and a single touchdown as Cordarrelle Patterson has lapped him as the top running back option in Atlanta. Not great!

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Not only should you sit Davis if you have him on your roster, you should be seeking other viable rushing options off the waiver wire.