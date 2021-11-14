Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had himself a solid afternoon on Sunday and helped lead his team to a 27-25 victory over their bitter rivals in the New Orleans Saints.

The former MVP had a productive day through the air and even made a contribution on the ground as his team has now won three of its last four. Ryan and the Falcons will try to poke their heads above .500 when traveling to the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, so how will he perform for fantasy managers in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan had one of his best performances of the season against the Saints, completing 23-of-30 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He also used his wheels by running in a touchdown on the ground. At the halfway point of the season, Ryan hasn’t been the most explosive of QB’s, but he’s remained consistent. He’ll throw for a solid 275 yards or so each game with at least two touchdowns and the occasional interception.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the play of Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys have a middle-of-the-road pass defense this season. They’re allowing opposing QB’s to complete 65.5% of their passes for an average of 270.5 yards per game and have given up 14 passing touchdowns this season. They are tied for third in the league in interceptions, however, with 11 on the year.

Still, I think it’s worth the gamble to start Ryan this week.