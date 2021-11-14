CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

CeeDee Lamb along with the rest of the Cowboys’ offense was silenced by the Denver Broncos’ inspired defense on Sunday. Lamb will hope to have better success next week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

The second-year wide receiver was held in check by Denver’s defense on Sunday. Lamb had two receptions (nine targets) for 23 yards and scored 4.3 fantasy points. It was the second time this season that the former first-round pick was under five fantasy points.

However, the week prior against the Minnesota Vikings, Lamb went off for six receptions (eight targets) and 112 yards. He also had 17.2 fantasy points, which is close to his season average of 16.3 points. The former Oklahoma standout will be going up against a Falcons’ defense that has allowed 11 touchdowns to wide receivers (tied for third-most in the NFL) and 23.9 fantasy points per game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

We should not expect back-to-back quiet performances from the explosive Cowboys’ offense. Lamb is a must-start at either WR2 or FLEX heading into Week 10.