Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Amari Cooper just like the rest of the Cowboys’ offense could not get on track on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. However, the No. 1 wide receiver should fare better against the Falcons in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

CeeDee Lamb and Cooper were both held two receptions in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Broncos. Cooper had two receptions (five targets) for 37 yards and 5.7 fantasy points. It was the third game this season that the star receiver was held to five fantasy points or less and the first time he only recorded two receptions.

Heading into Week 9, the veteran receiver scored a touchdown in three out of his last four games. He should have a better chance of finding the end zone against the Falcons, who’ve allowed 11 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his quiet performance against the Broncos, Cooper should make some noise in Week 10 and is a must-start.