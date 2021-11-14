Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Cedrick Wilson could not duplicate what he did in Week 9 against the Vikings on Sunday against the Broncos. Wilson’s role could change with Michael Gallup on track play in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson

Wilson scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 8, where he had three receptions (three targets) for 84 yards and a season-high 18.8 fantasy points. However, on Sunday, he only had two receptions (five targets) for 28 yards and 4.8 fantasy points.

The former Boise State wide receiver joined CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper with only two receptions in Week 9. Wilson also played a season-high of 82% of offensive snaps, which will decrease next week with Gallup on the cusp of returning.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Falcons’ defense has took major strides from how they performed in Week 11, but have still allowed 11 touchdowns to wide receivers this season. Wilson is a deep FLEX option but should sit on the bench.