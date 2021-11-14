Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence came out on the winning side of things on Sunday as his team upset the Buffalo Bills with a 9-6 victory.

The 2021 No. 1 overall pick exited the game briefly with an ankle injury and put up mere pedestrian numbers in the victory. He and the Jags will now hit the road for a Week 10 showdown for an AFC South showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. How will he perform from a fantasy perspective?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence completed 15-of-26 passes for 118 yards in the win. The 118 yards tied his lowest output of the season, although the ankle injury may have had something to do with it. The rookie QB has yet to have a true breakout game for the Jags as his debut against the Texans in Week 1 remains the only game where he’s thrown for more than one touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Lawrence for the foreseeable future.