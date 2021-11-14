Carlos Hyde start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It feels weird that we are still wondering if Carlos Hyde is fantasy-relevant. This feels like a collective cry for help from those of us that play fantasy football. So far this season, Hyde has played in seven games and he has 54 rushes for 207 yards. When the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him, it was assumed that it was because Hyde could be more of a receiving back and that is very evident with his nine receptions on 14 targets (read with sarcasm). Hyde has yet to find his way into the endzone this year and as long as teammate James Robinson is active and on the field, Hyde won’t retain any fantasy value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

Let’s work out a math problem together. What does low usage plus a horrible matchup equal? Well, it sure doesn’t equal fantasy relevancy this week for Carlos Hyde. The Jaguars are taking on the Indianapolis Colts who are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Hyde is probably going to score some garbage touchdown because I’m so low on him, but he still isn’t worth the risk of a lineup spot.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Hyde.