James Robinson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Have we started calling James Robinson, “Dr. Jekyll” yet? I think it works because he is basically the opposite of ole’ Mr. Carlos Hyde in the Jacksonville Jaguars running back room. Hyde was brought in as a free agent to be a receiving back, but Robinson has doubled him on receptions this year. Even though Robinson got off to a slow start this season, he has found his stride. He missed last week due to an ankle injury but returns this week to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South divisional matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson has played in seven games this year and had 88 carries for 482 yards and five touchdowns. He added 18 receptions on 24 targets for 133 more yards. Heading into Week 10, Robinson is the overall RB17 in half-PPR scoring formats. That’s all good news, right? Well, the bad news is that the Colts are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Robinson gets the usage, but the matchup is brutal so how should you handle him?

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Treat Robinson as an RB2 this week and START him.