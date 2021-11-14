Dan Arnold start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As it often does, Thursday Night Football will again feature a matchup of two teams that couldn’t otherwise generate a large national audience. This time, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Dan Arnold

Since arriving in Week 4 via trade, Dan Arnold quickly established himself as a featured weapon in the passing game. The tight end ranks third on the team with 32 targets — that figure does not include any stats he registered with his previous club, the Carolina Panthers — and already comes in third with 284 receiving yards. Most of that production has come over the past two weeks.

But while Arnold has delivered back-to-back good performances for a tight end, he doesn’t have a particularly long track record, and last week’s outing against the Buffalo Bills seems like an outlier considering the other oddities involved. That doesn’t mean Arnold will plummet back down to earth, but fantasy managers will probably have better options this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Dan Arnold.