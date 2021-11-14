Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to top a superior team a week ago. They get their best and maybe only realistic chance at putting together back-to-back wins this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

By any objective measure, Marvin Jones Jr. has become the centerpiece of the Jaguars’ passing game. The former Detroit Lions wideout leads the team with 60 targets, hauling in 36 of them for 399 yards and three touchdowns. While recently acquired tight end Dan Arnold has quickly narrowed the gap, Jones remains the go-to option for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Colts haven’t defended wide receivers particularly well this season. Through nine weeks, they have allowed an average of 176 yards and 1.67 touchdowns to the position group. Not all of those opportunities will go to Jones, but he should see the lion’s share of them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Marvin Jones as FLEX.