Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

A week ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a surprise win against the heavily favored Buffalo Bills. On Sunday, the Jaguars will go for their first winning streak of the season, taking on the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

While the Jaguars’ passing attack remains a work in progress, second-year wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. has taken some meaningful steps forward. He leads all receivers on the team in touches (37) and has turned those opportunities into 367 yards from scrimmage. Those numbers don’t look impressive in a larger context, but offensive production has not come easy for Urban Meyer and his team this season.

Sunday’s opponent could allow for Shenault to deliver a better outing, however. The Colts have yielded an average of 176 yards and 1.67 touchdowns to wideouts so far this season. Some of those opportunities will go to fellow Jacksonville wide receiver Marvin Jones, but Shenault could see a few more looks than normal.

Even so, most fantasy managers will have better options.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Laviska Shenault Jr.