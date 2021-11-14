Jamal Agnew start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ odyssey of a 2021 season has featured many strange turns. While not the weirdest of those twists, Jamal Agnew has transformed from a return man into a wide receiver, not a typical transition for a former defensive back in his fifth NFL season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew

Agnew has occupied a peculiar place in fantasy circles. He did not register a target until Week 4, seeing most of his work as a returner to that point. That changed over the Jaguars’ last four games, with Agnew becoming a featured wide receiver. That development hit its apex on Halloween when he saw 12 targets and scored his first career receiving touchdowns.

But while Agnew’s development has given the Jaguars something fun during a mostly frustrating season, he remains on the fringes of fantasy relevance. Three receivers rank ahead of him in targets. That list includes tight end Dan Arnold, who didn’t join Jacksonville until Week 4. Agnew has the potential to break a big play on offense and special teams, but he remains a risky play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jamal Agnew.