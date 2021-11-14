Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the New York Jets 45-30 in Week 9, and get a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allows the seventh-most passing yards per contest this season. Michael Pittman Jr. should continue to play a prominent role in the Colts offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman enters Week 10 as the overall WR7 in standard fantasy formats. In the last five appearances, he’s caught 27 passes for 379 yards and five touchdowns.

The 24-year-old wideout has become the primary target for Carson Wentz in the Indy offense, and that likely won’t change regardless of the status of T.Y. Hilton or Zach Pascal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Pittman.