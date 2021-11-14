 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Zach Pascal ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Derek Hryn
Zach Pascal #14 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field in the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Following a 45-30 victory last Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts have a Week 10 date with the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Zach Pascal toppled 50 receiving yards for the first time all season, and should be able to keep it going with T.Y. Hilton’s status still uncertain.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Since his red-hot start to the 2021-22 campaign, Pascal has taken a bit of a backseat to Michael Pittman Jr. in recent weeks. Pittman has built a strong connection with Carson Wentz, while Pascal has failed to score a touchdown in seven-straight appearances.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pascal hasn’t put up double-digit fantasy football numbers since Week 1. Leave him on benches in Week 10.

