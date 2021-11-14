Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Following a 45-30 victory last Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts have a Week 10 date with the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Zach Pascal toppled 50 receiving yards for the first time all season, and should be able to keep it going with T.Y. Hilton’s status still uncertain.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Since his red-hot start to the 2021-22 campaign, Pascal has taken a bit of a backseat to Michael Pittman Jr. in recent weeks. Pittman has built a strong connection with Carson Wentz, while Pascal has failed to score a touchdown in seven-straight appearances.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pascal hasn’t put up double-digit fantasy football numbers since Week 1. Leave him on benches in Week 10.