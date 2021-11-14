Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Both the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be trying to start a winning streak this week when the two teams meet at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

While the result of the game doesn’t matter to most fantasy managers, how some individual players perform could mean the difference between a win and a loss with the playoffs looming right around the corner. So what should managers do with Colts running back Nyheim Hines?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines has been a serviceable RB2 to sophomore sensation Jonathan Taylor. He’s a nice change of pace to Taylor and has been good as a pass-catcher out of the backfield as well. Still, his high-rushing total on the season is just 74 yards, which came last week against New York. Outside of that, he hadn’t eclipsed the 50-yard mark on the ground and has just one score all season. He’s been solid as a pass-catcher, but still, he’s only eclipsed the 50-yard mark there once and has no touchdowns via the pass. His target number has also gone down a bit in recent weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even against a Jags defense that has been middle of the road against the run, I wouldn’t trust Hines with a start here. He’s a good role player for the Colts, but he’s unlikely to make a major impact in your fantasy lineup.

Sit him