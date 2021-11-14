Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Both the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after big wins in Week 9, but only one team will be able to propel that momentum into a win when the two teams meet this weekend.

Carson Wents is coming off the best game of his season in the Thursday Night demolition of the New York Jets. Fantasy managers are wondering if he’ll be able to keep that high level or performance up this week when the Colts welcome the Jags into Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

During last week’s slaughter of the Jets, Wentz tossed for 272 yards and three touchdowns, completing over 73% of his passes. He’s been very good at limiting turnovers this season too, tossing 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions all year. He also has a rushing score on the year, but that’s not going to be something fantasy managers should rely on to get points, since he only has 121 rushing yards on the year.

The Jags defense is a bottom-10 unit in terms of fantasy points allowed, giving up an average of 19.28 points to opposing quarterbacks each week. However, they’re coming off their best performance of the year, limiting once-MVP candidate Josh Allen to 264 yards, two interceptions and a fumble while throwing zero touchdowns. Though it was an awesome day for them, it's highly unlikely they can bring that kind of consistency two weeks in a row. If they can, it will be a shock to the whole NFL world since they haven’t done it more than one week at a time all season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wentz is on fire right now after a great game against New York. The Jags defense played well last week, but we have enough data to assume that game was an outlier.

Start Wentz.