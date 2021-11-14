Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Update — Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled out for Week 10 vs. the Lions after being placed on the Covid/Reserve list. Mason Rudolph will start on Sunday. This is a downgrade for Freiermuth, although given Roethlisberger’s struggles this season, it might not be as big as it otherwise would seem.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has commanded the spotlight with starting tight end Eric Ebron on the shelf recently. With three touchdowns in his last two games and a good number of catches and yardage over his last three outings, he’s become a dependable fantasy football starter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth caught five passes on six targets for 43 yards last week in a win over the Chicago Bears. More importantly, he was targeted twice in the red zone, catching both for a pair of touchdowns. He had one the week before that too. Over his last three games, Freiermuth has 16 catches, 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Ebron is expected to return this week. However, Freiermuth’s last three games should have cemented his role in the offense over the disappointing Ebron. The Steelers play the Lions this week, a favorable matchup for Freiermuth’s fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Pat Freiermuth.