Jared Goff start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It’s been a rough two weeks for Jared Goff. The Detroit Lions quarterback has thrown just one touchdown pass in his last four games. During that same period, however, he’s thrown four interceptions and taken 12 sacks. Needless to say, his value in fantasy football lineups is about as close to nil as it gets, maybe even less.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

In his last outing, a Week 8 loss to the Eagles, Goff completed 25 of 34 passes for 222 yards and no touchdowns. But at least he didn’t throw any picks! The Lions had a bye last week, and Goff certainly needed the rest after getting sacked five times in that game.

This week, the Lions take on the Steelers. It looks like a decent matchup on paper after the Stee

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation