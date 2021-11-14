 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike White start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Mike White ahead of the New York Jets Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

By Derek Hryn
Mike White #5 of the New York Jets throws the ball during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Despite losing their sixth game of the season, the New York Jets put 30 points on the Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 9. It’ll be interesting to see how Mike White can respond after exiting with a forearm injury in the first quarter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Name

White threw seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown — starting off the game brilliant once again after going 37-of-45 with 405 yards and three touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. It’s hard to say where the Jets will lean at the quarterback position for the rest of the season. For now, though, White has appeared to be the best option when he’s on the field.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

White has been one of the biggest surprises in recent weeks, and he’s certainly been entertaining to watch since stepping in for Zack Wilson. Even against a strong Buffalo Bills defense, White needs to be started if you need a QB.

