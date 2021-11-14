Mike White start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Despite losing their sixth game of the season, the New York Jets put 30 points on the Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 9. It’ll be interesting to see how Mike White can respond after exiting with a forearm injury in the first quarter.

White threw seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown — starting off the game brilliant once again after going 37-of-45 with 405 yards and three touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. It’s hard to say where the Jets will lean at the quarterback position for the rest of the season. For now, though, White has appeared to be the best option when he’s on the field.

White has been one of the biggest surprises in recent weeks, and he’s certainly been entertaining to watch since stepping in for Zack Wilson. Even against a strong Buffalo Bills defense, White needs to be started if you need a QB.