Zack Moss start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Zack Moss ahead of the Buffalo Bills Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets.

By Ryan Sanders
Buffalo Bills Zack Moss (20) in action, rushing vs Houston Texans at Bills Stadium. Orchard Park, NY Set Number: X163820 TK1

The Buffalo Bills lost their third game of the season with a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nobody was able to find the end zone, but the game winner came early in the fourth quarter thanks to a field goal from Jacksonville, and Buffalo was unable to respond. The Bills fall to 5-3 on the season but still sit in first place in the AFC East. They’ll face a struggling New York Jets team in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Zack Moss ran three times for six yards, and caught two of his four targets for another 18 on the day. He left the game with a head injury and but was cleared from the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moss is worth a start, especially against a weak New York Jets defense in Week 10 and since he cleared the concussion protocol. Most of his upside rests in PPR scoring formats.

