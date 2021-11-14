Zack Moss start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills lost their third game of the season with a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nobody was able to find the end zone, but the game winner came early in the fourth quarter thanks to a field goal from Jacksonville, and Buffalo was unable to respond. The Bills fall to 5-3 on the season but still sit in first place in the AFC East. They’ll face a struggling New York Jets team in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Zack Moss ran three times for six yards, and caught two of his four targets for another 18 on the day. He left the game with a head injury and but was cleared from the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moss is worth a start, especially against a weak New York Jets defense in Week 10 and since he cleared the concussion protocol. Most of his upside rests in PPR scoring formats.