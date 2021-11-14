Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After having a career year with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor has not been able to replicate that with the New England Patriots. Agholor only has two touchdown receptions and but has not scored one since Week 7 against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

In the Patriots’ offense, wide receiver production is not highly prioritized as we see with Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Agholor. This season, Agholor has 22 receptions (42 targets) for 335 yards and two scores. In Week 9, the former first round pick was held to zero catches, which was the first time that happened all season.

Agholor will look to bounce against the Browns, who have allowed nine touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. However, we could honestly see all the touchdowns scored by either the running backs or tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If this was last season, then Agholor should be starting in fantasy. However, when it comes to this season, he should be sitting on your bench.