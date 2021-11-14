David Njoku, Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

If you have read my tight end articles about the Cleveland Browns recently you have seen that I say that the tight end tandem of David Njoku and Austin Hooper is one of the most frustrating in football because if they combined for one tight end that player would be dominant. This wasn’t necessarily the case in Week 9 when the players combined for three receptions for 32 yards, but usually, it is the case! Either way, now the dynamic duo heads into a matchup with the New England Patriots and the biggest difference is that Odell Beckham Jr. is officially not on the team anymore so there is a chance that we see a slight uptick in workload for the pair.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs David Njoku, Austin Hooper

It must be because the Patriots have their own set of good tight ends, but they are giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. They are giving up 5.23 fantasy points per game to tight ends and a) it isn’t going to be fun deciding which of Njoku and Hooper is going to be the hot hand and b) they get to split five whole fantasy points between them. Ew.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT both of these tight ends.