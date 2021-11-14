Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

With Odell Beckham Jr. officially not on the Cleveland Browns anymore, there are going to be some targets that are going to need to be re-assigned. One receiver who is likely to step into more of a role, when he is able to stay healthy on the field, is Donovan Peoples-Jones. Peoples-Jones has played in seven games for the Browns this season and is second on the team in receiving yards. In total, he has caught 15 of his 18 targets for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He is easily the Browns biggest deep threat as he is averaging 20.9 yards per reception. This week, he and the Browns take on the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Patriots are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While the New England defense is a tougher one, they aren’t unbeatable. They have given up double-digit fantasy points to at least one receiver in every week other than weeks game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It isn’t going to feel like a sexy play but if you are in a bind with injuries or bye weeks, you could FLEX Peoples-Jones this week.