Rashard Higgins start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

With Odell Beckham Jr. officially gone from the Cleveland Browns, a storyline for this game is going to be if another wide receiver is going to step up and take over as the second receiving option behind Jarvis Landry. Sure, OBJ wasn’t a big producer on the team, but defenses still had to plan for him. One wide receiver that could step into more usage is Rashard Higgins. He has played in all nine games this year and has 14 receptions on 25 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown. Higgins seems to be more of a role player and I don’t know that his usage will tick up to make him fantasy relevant, and it shouldn’t be expected to happen this week against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Rashard Higgins

Higgins has only had more than four targets in two games this season. Last week, with OBJ gone from the team, Higgins caught two of his four targets for 27 yards. The Patriots are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While it isn’t the worst matchup, it is bad enough when combined with his lack of usage to keep him on your bench this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Higgins.