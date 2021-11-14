Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

With the Browns releasing Odell Beckham Jr. last week, the team now pushes Jarvis Landry into the No. 1 wide receiver spot. Landry had a quiet game against the Bengals, but will be looking to make some noise on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Landry did not make a significant impact in last week’s dominating 41-16 victory over the Bengals. The veteran wide receiver recorded three receptions (five targets) for 11 yards. His production was a fry cry from what we saw from the 28-year-old in the previous two games.

In Weeks 7 and 8, Landry had a combined 10 receptions (18 targets) for 102 yards. In those two games, he also produced 3.70 and 5.50 fantasy points, which is not enough production to consider him as starter in fantasy.

On Sunday, Landry will look to score his first touchdown of the season against the Patriots’ pass defense, which has allowed 22.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to trust the Browns’ passing game as they are built around their running game. The best play here is to sit Landry and look elsewhere for a flex or WR2.