D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Guess who is back, back again. D’Ernest Johnson is back as the starting running back for the Cleveland Browns this week following the news that starter Nick Chubb is going to miss the game on Sunday against the New England Patriots due to Covid-19. This will be the second time that Johnson has been the lead back for the Browns with the first being back in Week 7. In that game, he had 22 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

The Patriots are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers per game to opposing running backs. That being said, New England has given up double-digit fantasy points to an opposing running back in four straight games. With Johnson having the backfield essentially to himself, he is going to be the bell cow back while also helping out in the receiving game. Even in a mediocre matchup, he is going to have great usage which creates value for your fantasy roster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Johnson this weekend.