Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Baker Mayfield ahead of the Cleveland Browns Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots.

By Jovan C. Alford
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield had a solid performance last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He will look to carry that momentum into this Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield, who is dealing with a couple of injuries, needed to have a good game last week against the Bengals. The veteran quarterback did not throw a single touchdown in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but threw two touchdowns in the team’s dominating 41-16 win over Cincy on the road.

The 26-year-old quarterback also completed 14-of-21 passes for 218 yards and scored 16.72 fantasy points. It was the fifth time this season that Mayfield scored double-digit fantasy points. He will now get ready to face a tough Patriots’ defense on the road, which is only allowing quarterbacks to complete 59.6% of their passes this season (third-best in the NFL).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his performance last week against an improving Bengals’ defense, Mayfield should not start on Sunday in fantasy football.

