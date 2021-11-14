Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield had a solid performance last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He will look to carry that momentum into this Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield, who is dealing with a couple of injuries, needed to have a good game last week against the Bengals. The veteran quarterback did not throw a single touchdown in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but threw two touchdowns in the team’s dominating 41-16 win over Cincy on the road.

The 26-year-old quarterback also completed 14-of-21 passes for 218 yards and scored 16.72 fantasy points. It was the fifth time this season that Mayfield scored double-digit fantasy points. He will now get ready to face a tough Patriots’ defense on the road, which is only allowing quarterbacks to complete 59.6% of their passes this season (third-best in the NFL).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his performance last week against an improving Bengals’ defense, Mayfield should not start on Sunday in fantasy football.