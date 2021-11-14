Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

This season, the New England Patriots have seen the revitalization of the tight end position, thanks to the signing of Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. But between the two tight ends, it’s the latter who has been productive and one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets in the redzone.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Henry has been the more fantasy football relevant option than Smith at this point in the season. The 26-year-old has recorded 27 receptions (38 targets) for 316 yards and five touchdowns.

It is the second time in his career the veteran tight end has scored five touchdowns in a season. The last time happened back in 2019 with the Chargers, he also had 55 receptions (76 targets) for 652 yards. As for Smith, he only has 21 receptions (34 targets) for 193 yards and a career-low one touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you had to make a choice between the two tight ends, Henry is definitely the one to start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.