Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has yet to score a touchdown this season, but will be looking to change his fortunes on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was held to a season-low one reception (four targets) for eight yard last week against Carolina. Heading into Week 9, Meyers was coming off of a four reception (five targets), 36-yard outing against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 8.

The 25-year-old Meyers is the team’s No. 1 wideout and has 46 receptions (72 targets) for 434 yards. In his last five games, he’s averaging 4.5 fantasy points per game, which does not inspire a lot of confidence to start him in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though the Browns’ defense has allowed nine touchdowns this season, Meyers should not be on your radar to start in Week 10.