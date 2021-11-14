 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jakobi Meyers ahead of the New England Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By Jovan C. Alford
Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

New England Patriots starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has yet to score a touchdown this season, but will be looking to change his fortunes on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was held to a season-low one reception (four targets) for eight yard last week against Carolina. Heading into Week 9, Meyers was coming off of a four reception (five targets), 36-yard outing against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 8.

The 25-year-old Meyers is the team’s No. 1 wideout and has 46 receptions (72 targets) for 434 yards. In his last five games, he’s averaging 4.5 fantasy points per game, which does not inspire a lot of confidence to start him in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though the Browns’ defense has allowed nine touchdowns this season, Meyers should not be on your radar to start in Week 10.

