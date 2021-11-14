Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been a regular fixture in Josh McDaniels’ offense this season. Bourne has 422 yards and two touchdowns this season and will look to add those numbers against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

The 26-year-old receiver had three receptions (four targets) for 34 yards in last week’s 24-6 win against the Carolina Panthers. For Bourne, he’s not a top option in fantasy football, but he’s had at least three receptions in the Patriots’ last three games. Furthermore, in his last five games, Bourne has been consistent target with 15 receptions (20 targets) for 241 yards.

Over that span of time, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver had two games where he posted 13.5 and 11.8 fantasy points, respectively against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his consistent target share over the last few weeks, Bourne should sit this week as he’s not one of the best options in the Patriots’ offense.