Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots rolled past the Carolina Panthers comfortably in Week 9 with a 24-6 win on the road. That marks the Pats’ third-straight win as they improve to 5-4 on the season and sit in second place in the AFC East just behind the Bills. They’ll face the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson had a solid game, running 10 times for 62 yards. He also caught both of his targets for another 44 yards. Unfortunately for Stevenson, he exited in the fourth quarter with a head injury along with Damien Harris as well. Stevenson’s efficiency was fantastic, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and outperforming Harris on the day, who only managed to average 2 yards per run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Harris out, Stevenson should get the starting role this week with Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor rounding out the backfield. It’s tough to predict how Bill Belichick will handle this backfield with Harris out, but Stevenson has good upside and is worth a risky flex play.