Mac Jones start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots secured a commanding victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 with a 24-6 final score. That’s their third straight win and their fifth of the season, improving to 5-4 as they sit in second place just behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Week 10 sees the Pats take on the Cleveland Browns at home.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones had his worst performance of the season so far, completing 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He ran twice for an additional four yards while also losing a fumble from a sack as well. Regardless of his poor output, it was an easy win for the Pats as the Panthers didn’t put up much of a contest. Fantasy managers haven’t seen a lot of reason to put the rookie QB on their team yet, as he doesn’t consistently put out high numbers as far as yards go. He topped out at 307 passing yards in Week 7 against the New York Jets, but hasn’t been able to break the 300 mark during any other game all season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Jones isn’t necessarily a bad QB by any means, his numbers simply don’t add up enough for fantasy managers to justify starting him each week. He’s a low-end QB2 heading into Week 10, and there are almost certainly better options on waivers to stick in your starting lineup.