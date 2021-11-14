Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills narrowly lost in a low-scoring 9-6 game to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. In a game with no touchdowns, the deciding factor came down to a lone field goal in the fourth quarter from Jacksonville kicker Matthew Wright, who sent a 21-yard kick in to win the game. The Bills fall to 5-3, but still sit at the top of the AFC East as they take on the New York Jets in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary ran the ball six times but only totaled 16 yards on the ground, having somewhat of a quiet rushing game. He saw a season high number of targets, though, as eight passes came his way and he caught seven of them, adding another 43 yards. It bodes well for Singletary as he was still heavily utilized in a game where the Bills were forced to pass more instead of playing their game on the ground. Zack Moss left the game with a concussion, though he did clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Singletary could be a great pickup as it’ll be a favorable matchup for him in Week 10. He’s only hit double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues three times this season, but could be a decent start this week with a favorable matchup for him in Week 10.