Tommy Sweeney, Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills lost their third game of the season with a 9-6 final score against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither team was able to find the end zone throughout the game, so it was a contest of the kickers. The Jags ultimately won with a field goal early in the fourth quarter as the Bills were unable to find an answer. Buffalo still sits at the top of the AFC East as they take on a struggling New York Jets team in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TEs Tommy Sweeney, Dawson Knox

While Dawson Knox didn’t play in the game against Jacksonville as he’s still recovering from hand surgery, Tommy Sweeney started in his place and caught both of his targets for a total of 10 yards. Sweeney has caught six passes over his last three outings, good for 41 yards and one touchdown as he’s been filling in for the injured Knox. It appears that Knox will return this weekend against the Jets, though.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dawson Knox is worth a start on most fantasy teams as he’ll have a favorable matchup against the Jets in Week 10.

Sit Tommy Sweeney.