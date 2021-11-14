Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills dropped their third result of the season with a narrow 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. It came down to a game of field goals as no touchdowns were scored on the day, leaving Jacksonville’s victory up to a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter. The Bills fall to 5-3 on the season but still sit on top of the AFC East as they take on the New York Jets in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley had one of his lower performances of the season, seeing plenty of action catching eight of his 11 targets, but was only able to rack up 33 yards. It can be chalked up to a combination of him playing through a rib injury and Jacksonville playing very good pass defense though, as he was expected to have a good game in a favorable matchup. He’s just one week removed from one of his best performances of the season where he racked up 110 yards catching 10 of his 13 targets in Buffalo’s win over the Dolphins in Week 8, so we know he has the potential to give fantasy managers what they’re looking for.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cole Beasley should be worth a start in Week 10 in a very favorable matchup against the New York Jets. He’ll be looking to bounce back from a quiet Week 9 and has the potential to pull in some nice fantasy numbers.