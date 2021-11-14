Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Do you know how coaches say to not overlook current opponents for future ones? This had to be what happened when the Buffalo Bills lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 right? Either way, the Bills are coming off a surprising loss and take on the New York Jets this week in a divisional matchup. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has fit right in with the Buffalo wild receivers through the team’s first eight games. Sanders has 28 receptions on 51 targets for 478 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks second on the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and third in receptions and targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

In that dud of a game last week, Sanders had four receptions on eight targets for 65 yards. This week he takes on a Jets defense that is allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even though the Jets get a bad rap for not being very good, they are decent at shutting down wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Sanders this week.