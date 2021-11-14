Michael Carter start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets had one of their offensive performances in the 2021-22 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, but weren’t able to recover from an 18-point deficit in the second half. Michael Carter paced New York’s ground game with 13 carries for 49 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

The Jets are the third-worst rushing team in the NFL with 77.1 yards per contest, and their defense doesn’t have nearly enough power to hold opposing offenses from scoring enough to keep the game script in their favor. They’ve allowed a league-worst 18.9 first half points per week.

Nevertheless, Carter has blossomed into a reliable fantasy running back, mostly because of his readiness to catch passes. He’s recorded 50-plus total yards in each game since Week 5. However, it might be tough for him to find space when the Jets host the Bills this Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Still, it’s safe to start Carter as an RB3/flex in Week 10.