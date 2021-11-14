Ty Johnson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets combined for 486 total yards and 30 points against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, but it was all for naught. The Jets tacked on their sixth loss of the season, and face a sturdy Buffalo Bills team that is coming off their most embarrassing performance in recent memory. Ty Johnson will look to remain involved in the offense after tallying 61 total yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Ty Johnson

Though Johnson was virtually nonexistent in the ground game with four attempts for 21 yards, it was his second-straight game with a receiving score. He had a pair of decent outings in Weeks 1 and 2, but the Jets backfield has ultimately belonged to rookie Michael Carter. Johnson has been out outcarried by Carter six or more times since Week 4, and it will take a lot to change that pattern since Carter’s stock has clearly been trending north.

The Bills are among the best defenses in football against the run — allowing only 518 rushing yards and 10.9 fantasy points per week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

BENCH Johnson.