Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Elijah Moore put his electrifying skillset on display for the first time in his rookie campaign. He caught a season-high seven passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Jets’ 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore saw eight targets in a negative game script for the Jets, hauling in a score a piece from Mike White and Josh Johnson. Though he’s averaging just 6.2 fantasy points per contest, his recent performance could be a sign that there are more bright days ahead for the 21-year-old wideout.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore could be a wise upside play in Week 10 fantasy football, but one with a low floor.