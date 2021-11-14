 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Elijah Moore ahead of the New York Jets Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

By Derek Hryn
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Moore put his electrifying skillset on display for the first time in his rookie campaign. He caught a season-high seven passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Jets’ 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore saw eight targets in a negative game script for the Jets, hauling in a score a piece from Mike White and Josh Johnson. Though he’s averaging just 6.2 fantasy points per contest, his recent performance could be a sign that there are more bright days ahead for the 21-year-old wideout.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore could be a wise upside play in Week 10 fantasy football, but one with a low floor.

More From DraftKings Nation